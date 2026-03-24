Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 308,876 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 377.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

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JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

JPMorgan Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2082 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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