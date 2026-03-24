Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.67.

LGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 243 to GBX 249 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 205 to GBX 220 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 237.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 250.56. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 206.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 279.50. The company has a market capitalization of £13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported GBX 831 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Research analysts predict that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current year.

Legal & General Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 per share, for a total transaction of £2,272.17. Also, insider António Simões sold 120,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 240, for a total transaction of £288,542.40. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,428 shares of company stock worth $2,757,069. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

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