SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 113,909 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113,909 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $130,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Amgen Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $349.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.77 and a 200-day moving average of $328.60. The company has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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