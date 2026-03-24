SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1,337.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Republic Services worth $121,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,107,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,003,000 after purchasing an additional 409,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,313,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 21.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,443,000 after purchasing an additional 408,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,075,000 after purchasing an additional 114,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

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Republic Services Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $216.76 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.52.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Barclays set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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