GEM Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,756,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,830,000 after buying an additional 3,401,784 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,397,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,348,000 after buying an additional 373,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,620,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,944,000 after buying an additional 741,369 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,375,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,235,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,958,000 after acquiring an additional 389,790 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPSB opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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