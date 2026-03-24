S4 Capital H2 Earnings Call Highlights

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) reported a decline in 2025 net revenue but highlighted margin improvement, stronger free cash flow, and a sharp reduction in net debt, as management said disciplined cost actions and tighter working capital management helped offset continued client caution and a volatile macroeconomic backdrop.

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2025 results: lower revenue, higher margin and cash generation

Finance chief Radhika Bakrania said 2025 performance reflected “global macroeconomic pressures and ongoing client caution,” with net revenue of GBP 673 million, down 10.8% on a reported basis and 8.4% like-for-like. Revenue was GBP 754.8 million, down 11% reported and 8.7% like-for-like.

Despite the top-line decline, the company improved profitability. Operational EBITDA was, with an operational EBITDA margin of, upyear-over-year. Adjusted operating profit was, while adjusted EPS was, down fromin 2024.

Free cash flow rose to GBP 86.5 million, up GBP 48.7 million year-over-year, which management attributed to improved treasury management and “tighter working capital discipline.” Bakrania said momentum was particularly strong in the second half, when the group generated GBP 70.5 million of free cash flow.

Cost actions and headcount reduction

S4 Capital emphasized cost discipline, including a restructuring program launched in the second half that was “primarily focused on non-billable roles and further back office efficiencies.” Personnel and operating expenses were reduced by 11.5% on a reported basis, and the company said it exited 2025 with a personnel cost to net revenue ratio of 74.3%, down from 76.3% in 2024.

Headcount also fell meaningfully. By year-end, the company reported approximately 6,350 “Monks,” down 11.5% versus December 2024, with a 7.8% reduction since June 2025 driven by restructuring actions.

Central costs rose 10.3% in 2025, which Bakrania said was mainly due to centralizing procurement and IT, the annualized impact of 2024 hires, and changes in treasury management.

Practice and regional performance

On a like-for-like basis, Marketing Services—S4 Capital’s largest practice—delivered net revenue of GBP 614 million, down 5.6%, which management said reflected an improved fourth quarter versus prior expectations. Technology Services generated GBP 59 million in net revenue, down 29.9%, attributed to extended sales cycles and an anticipated reduction in revenue from a major client in the first half.

Operational EBITDA by practice showed margin resilience despite revenue pressure:

Marketing Services : operational EBITDA of GBP 92.6 million , up 1.5% ; margin improved to 15.1% , up 110 basis points .

: operational EBITDA of , up ; margin improved to , up . Technology Services: operational EBITDA of GBP 8.9 million, down 19.8%; margin improved by 190 basis points to 15.1%.

Regionally, the Americas declined 5.6% and represented 80% of net revenue. EMEA declined 19.6% and Asia Pacific declined 13.8%, representing 15% and 5% of the mix, respectively.

Balance sheet improvement, capital allocation, and dividend

Management highlighted a “strong balance sheet” and said M&A obligations are “now largely complete.” Year-end net debt fell to GBP 86.9 million, representing 1.1x operational EBITDA, below the company’s stated target range of GBP 100 million to GBP 140 million and down from GBP 142.9 million at the end of 2024. Bakrania said the group’s EUR 375 million term loan maturing in August 2028 provides “substantial covenant headroom” against a 4.5x pro forma operational EBITDA threshold.

Post year-end, the company repurchased EUR 25.7 million of the term loan at a discount, subject to final settlement. Financing costs also improved during 2025, with the average effective interest rate down to approximately 6% from 7.5% in 2024.

Subject to shareholder approval, the board proposed a final dividend of 1.1 pence per share, up 10% from the prior year.

With leverage improving, Bakrania said the group set capital allocation priorities as follows:

Dividends

Targeted debt repurchases

Share buybacks

2026 outlook: conservative revenue stance, margin expansion target, and AI-led model shift

For 2026, management said like-for-like net revenue is expected to be in line with current analyst consensus and “slightly below” 2025. Operational EBITDA margin is targeted to increase by at least 100 basis points, supported by the annualized impact of 2025 cost actions, with a higher proportion of EBITDA expected in the first half compared to the first half of 2025. The company guided to year-end net debt of GBP 60 million to GBP 90 million, continuing a medium-term leverage target of under 1x operational EBITDA.

Net finance expense is forecast at GBP 20 million to GBP 22 million, and the effective tax rate is expected to be 28% to 30%. Sir Martin Sorrell added that net revenue is expected to be down in the first quarter “in part due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” though he said cost initiatives should partially mitigate any revenue shortfall.

On the call, management also discussed shifting away from time-and-materials toward output-based or subscription approaches supported by AI-enabled workflows. In Q&A, Bakrania said there is “little net new business” assumed in the 2026 guidance, and leadership described a cautious approach to forecasting given past experience.

Wes Nichols said AI transformation work is no longer experimental and that the company has large-scale AI efforts in place for the bulk of its top 10 clients. He said the company has one enterprise client signed to the subscription model and three more in discussion, with plans to “steadily change” the revenue mix. Scott Spirit added that adoption can take time with large enterprise clients, especially given procurement processes and existing contracts, but said the model is being pushed in new business pitches and discussed across major clients.

In broader market commentary, Spirit said digital marketing spend continues to increase while overall advertising grows around 5%, with pressure from clients on “non-working spend,” including agency costs. He also noted that marketing spend among major tech platforms has been essentially flat since 2022 while AI-related CapEx has increased sharply, a shift he said is expected to continue in 2026.

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

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