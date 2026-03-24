TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.3333.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.6%

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $62.23 and a twelve month high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.57.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $524,294.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,513.88. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $412,629.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,088.72. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,002. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

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TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post?transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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