Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF $IDUB is Park Place Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares during the period. Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF comprises about 5.3% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp owned about 7.29% of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF worth $25,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 933,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period.

Get Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS IDUB opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $353.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The Aptus International Enhanced Yield (IDUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with equity-linked notes and options strategy. IDUB was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus Capital Advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.