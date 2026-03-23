Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $127.41 and last traded at $128.35. 11,144,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 11,622,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,796 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualcomm

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the third quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualcomm

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Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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