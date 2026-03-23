Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.27 and last traded at $126.16. Approximately 15,552,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,712,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $301.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average of $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 584,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,334,000 after buying an additional 83,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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