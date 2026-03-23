ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 5366710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

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ADMA Biologics Trading Down 5.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $139.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 28.80%.ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 10,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $157,800.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 466,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,958. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $109,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,038,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,946,899.10. This represents a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 373.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company’s marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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