Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 33,536 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of GE Vernova worth $391,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 537.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in GE Vernova by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $714.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $831.29.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of GEV opened at $851.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $894.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $779.34 and a 200-day moving average of $672.13.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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