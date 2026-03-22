Nordea Investment Management AB Has $507.39 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,849 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.48% of HCA Healthcare worth $507,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,357.94. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock worth $7,797,595. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $493.61 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.43 and a twelve month high of $556.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.01 and a 200-day moving average of $473.55. The firm has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp set a $503.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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