Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,905,674 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,357 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.93% of Fortinet worth $550,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $109.33. The company has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 124.21%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $14,308,506.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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