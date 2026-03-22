Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 2,179,578 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,932,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.12% of Zoetis worth $622,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,491,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Zoetis by 83.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,085 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 85.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 342.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.91.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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