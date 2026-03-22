Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 87,025 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127,035 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 87,025 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.33% of CVS Health worth $327,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,330,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $477,273,000 after buying an additional 5,042,816 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $572,665,000 after buying an additional 3,637,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,532,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,623,270,000 after buying an additional 3,118,626 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,469,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $864,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.05.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:CVS opened at $71.58 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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