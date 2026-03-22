Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 127,733 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.66% of Rockwell Automation worth $291,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $430.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.33.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $355.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $438.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total value of $5,930,794.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,262.32. The trade was a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.69, for a total value of $515,631.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,399.03. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,228 shares of company stock worth $19,992,391. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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