Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Insider Sells £37,173.24 in Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Cooper sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 564, for a total value of £37,173.24.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

LON TPK opened at GBX 555.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 651.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 626.79. Travis Perkins plc has a 12 month low of GBX 477.37 and a 12 month high of GBX 723.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00.

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Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 30.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travis Perkins plc will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 700 to GBX 750 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 720 to GBX 712 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 531 to GBX 507 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 671.80.

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About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

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