Insider Buying: Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Insider Purchases £10,296.84 in Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Simon Retter bought 1,619 shares of Elixirr International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 per share, for a total transaction of £10,296.84.

Simon Retter also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, February 26th, Simon Retter purchased 382 shares of Elixirr International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 680 per share, with a total value of £2,597.60.

On Thursday, February 26th, Simon Retter purchased 883 shares of Elixirr International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 680 per share, with a total value of £6,004.40.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Simon Retter purchased 1,476 shares of Elixirr International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 per share, for a total transaction of £9,992.52.

Elixirr International Stock Performance

Elixirr International stock opened at GBX 606 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 732 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 791.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £295.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.55. Elixirr International plc has a 1-year low of GBX 560 and a 1-year high of GBX 905.63.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr is a global consulting firm with a bold ambition: to become the best consulting firm in the world.

Founded in 2009 to challenge a declining industry standard, we’ve grown from a single vision into a powerhouse of entrepreneurial talent. We partner with businesses around the world to deliver transformational results, from boardroom strategy through to execution, powered by the technology of tomorrow. We do this in a way that’s anything but traditional – helping our clients change the game in their industries, just as we are changing the game in ours.

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