Insider Selling: Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Insider Sells £420,000 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210, for a total value of £420,000.

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 236.40 on Friday. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 289.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -269.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 186.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £924.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.73.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRST. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 290 price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 354 to GBX 375 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 300 to GBX 315 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 316.

Trending Headlines about Trustpilot Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Trustpilot Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Berenberg raised its target to GBX 315 and kept a “buy” rating, strengthening institutional buy-side expectations for Trustpilot. Berenberg Bank Analyst Says TRST Expected to Rise

Berenberg raised its target to GBX 315 and kept a “buy” rating, strengthening institutional buy-side expectations for Trustpilot. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank increased its target to GBX 375 and reiterated a “buy” stance, signaling bullish analyst conviction that could support the share price over the coming months. Deutsche Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for TRST

Deutsche Bank increased its target to GBX 375 and reiterated a “buy” stance, signaling bullish analyst conviction that could support the share price over the coming months. Neutral Sentiment: Reporting services (TipRanks/MarketBeat) published updates disclosing the senior management share transactions, increasing transparency though not altering fundamentals on its own. Trustpilot Discloses Significant Share Deals

Reporting services (TipRanks/MarketBeat) published updates disclosing the senior management share transactions, increasing transparency though not altering fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Founder Peter Holten Mühlmann sold large parcels recently (53,000 shares on Mar 17 at ~GBX 217 and an additional 359,000 on Mar 18 at ~GBX 239), a material disposal that can erode near?term confidence and add selling pressure. Insider Peter Holten Mühlmann Sells Shares

Founder Peter Holten Mühlmann sold large parcels recently (53,000 shares on Mar 17 at ~GBX 217 and an additional 359,000 on Mar 18 at ~GBX 239), a material disposal that can erode near?term confidence and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: CFO Hanno Damm sold ~200,000 shares on Mar 17 at ~GBX 210, another sizable insider sale that reinforces short-term negative sentiment despite positive analyst notes. MarketBeat Insider Trades for TRST

About Trustpilot Group

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

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