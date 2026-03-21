Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR) Stock Price

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Infinity Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Infinity Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings began coverage on Infinity Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Infinity Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infinity Natural Resources

Infinity Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6%

INR stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Infinity Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Infinity Natural Resources (NYSE:INR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter. Infinity Natural Resources had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinity Natural Resources

In other Infinity Natural Resources news, insider David Sproule sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $4,793,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Infinity Natural Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Infinity Natural Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $24 and initiated/maintained a “Buy” view, implying roughly ~36% upside from recent levels — a clear catalyst for upward momentum. Citigroup price target raise

Citigroup raised its price target to $24 and initiated/maintained a “Buy” view, implying roughly ~36% upside from recent levels — a clear catalyst for upward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results: Q4 EPS of $1.32 beat consensus (~$0.65) and revenue of $117.1M, underscoring execution and free-cash-flow generation that supports higher valuations. Q4 results and presentation

Strong quarterly results: Q4 EPS of $1.32 beat consensus (~$0.65) and revenue of $117.1M, underscoring execution and free-cash-flow generation that supports higher valuations. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: several hedge funds and asset managers (CIBC Private Wealth, Nuveen, Franklin, Trexquant) increased stakes in the latest quarter, which is supportive of longer-term demand. Institutional ownership changes

Institutional buying: several hedge funds and asset managers (CIBC Private Wealth, Nuveen, Franklin, Trexquant) increased stakes in the latest quarter, which is supportive of longer-term demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix is uneven — upgrades (e.g., Wall Street Zen) but downgrades/holds from other shops and an average “Reduce” rating per MarketBeat; this produces conflicting signals for near-term flows. Analyst coverage summary

Analyst mix is uneven — upgrades (e.g., Wall Street Zen) but downgrades/holds from other shops and an average “Reduce” rating per MarketBeat; this produces conflicting signals for near-term flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director/officer David Sproule sold 275,000 shares (~$4.79M) at about $17.43 on March 18 — a material block sale that can create short-term selling pressure or raise questions about timing of personal liquidity events. SEC filing for insider sale

About Infinity Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.