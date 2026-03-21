Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Venture Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Venture Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

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Venture Global Stock Performance

NYSE:VG opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Venture Global has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Venture Global had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 18.38%.Venture Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Venture Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Fory Musser sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $10,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Blake sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $3,555,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,872,223 shares of company stock worth $82,002,870 over the last ninety days. 86.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Venture Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,632,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Venture Global by 61.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 233,978 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venture Global by 223.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 562,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 388,892 shares in the last quarter.

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Venture Global Company Profile

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Venture Global (NYSE: VG) is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global’s core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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