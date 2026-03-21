Run Strategic Opportunit North Sells 16,000 Shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 16,000 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,800,876. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Run Strategic Opportunit North also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 104,454 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,254,492.54.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 55,000 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $664,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 381,004 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $4,640,628.72.

On Monday, March 2nd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 238,991 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $2,875,061.73.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 300,092 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $3,655,120.56.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 131,281 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,577,997.62.

On Monday, February 23rd, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 6,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $7,462,529.69.

On Monday, January 5th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 8.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $10.53 on Friday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $607.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LPTH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,939,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,445,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,085,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,040,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,669,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

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LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

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