Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 18,004 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,289,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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AbbVie Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $204.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.67.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

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About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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