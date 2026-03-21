Groupama Asset Managment Sells 1,564 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109,287 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP grew its stake in MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MSCI by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP increased its position in MSCI by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 209,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

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MSCI News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded MSCI to a “Strong?Buy” with a materially higher target, which can lift demand from retail and institutional investors and support short?term upside. Article Title

Raymond James upgraded MSCI to a “Strong?Buy” with a materially higher target, which can lift demand from retail and institutional investors and support short?term upside. Positive Sentiment: MSCI’s recent results and payout actions reinforce cash generation: the company beat Q4 estimates on EPS and revenue and recently raised its quarterly dividend (annualized $8.20), improving income investor appeal and signaling confidence in free cash flow. Article Title

MSCI’s recent results and payout actions reinforce cash generation: the company beat Q4 estimates on EPS and revenue and recently raised its quarterly dividend (annualized $8.20), improving income investor appeal and signaling confidence in free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Corporate customers continue to reference MSCI benchmarks in marketing and rankings (e.g., Cushman & Wakefield), underscoring ongoing demand for MSCI’s index and data services that drive recurring license revenue. Article Title

Corporate customers continue to reference MSCI benchmarks in marketing and rankings (e.g., Cushman & Wakefield), underscoring ongoing demand for MSCI’s index and data services that drive recurring license revenue. Neutral Sentiment: MSCI research on geopolitical index exposures (e.g., commentary about Iran?related risks) raises awareness of index composition risks; this increases media attention but doesn’t directly change MSCI’s revenue model. Article Title

MSCI research on geopolitical index exposures (e.g., commentary about Iran?related risks) raises awareness of index composition risks; this increases media attention but doesn’t directly change MSCI’s revenue model. Neutral Sentiment: Several fund commentaries and letters (e.g., Longleaf, Columbia, Goldman Sachs fund notes) reference MSCI benchmarks; routine visibility in manager reports confirms the firm’s central role but is unlikely by itself to move fundamentals. Article Title

Several fund commentaries and letters (e.g., Longleaf, Columbia, Goldman Sachs fund notes) reference MSCI benchmarks; routine visibility in manager reports confirms the firm’s central role but is unlikely by itself to move fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: MSCI CFO Andrew Wiechmann sold 450 shares (~$560 avg) on Mar 17, reducing his holding by ~1.96%. While small in scale relative to his remaining stake, insider selling can create short?term negative sentiment for some investors. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $590.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $552.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.35. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $486.73 and a fifty-two week high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $822.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.51 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. MSCI’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,640. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $518.95 per share, with a total value of $415,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,493,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,231,900.65. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

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