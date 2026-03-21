Groupama Asset Managment Acquires Shares of 78,967 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 78,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 273.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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