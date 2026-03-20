Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation $FSHP

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 2.98% of Flag Ship Acquisition worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Flag Ship Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Flag Ship Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 658,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flag Ship Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000.

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Flag Ship Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSHP opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flag Ship Acquisition in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flag Ship Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on FSHP

Flag Ship Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

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