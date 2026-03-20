Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $2.08 Million Position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after acquiring an additional 503,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 186,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after acquiring an additional 392,514 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.08.

Read Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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