Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. $MUA

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 313,797 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 82.8% during the third quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 212.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

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BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

MUA opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc (NYSE: MUA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Managed by BlackRock, one of the world’s leading investment managers, the fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its holdings typically include general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, utilities, and infrastructure entities across the United States.

The fund employs a combination of active security selection and duration management to navigate changing interest rate and credit environments.

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