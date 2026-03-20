Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. $CEPO

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Cantor Equity Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the third quarter worth $136,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the third quarter valued at about $261,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantor Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CEPO opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.24 million, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Cantor Equity Partners

(Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker CEPO. As a blank?check entity, Cantor Equity Partners seeks to raise capital through an IPO and use the proceeds to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination with one or more target companies. The company does not engage in commercial operations of its own until it completes a qualifying transaction.

The firm’s sponsor, Cantor Equity Opportunities Sponsor, LLC, is an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., a well-established global financial services firm known for its capital markets, investment banking and brokerage activities.

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