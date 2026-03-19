Contrasting Longevity Health (XAGE) and Its Competitors

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Longevity Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Longevity Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Longevity Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longevity Health $1.05 million -$10.37 million -0.11 Longevity Health Competitors $62.62 million -$29.77 million 1.60

Longevity Health’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Longevity Health. Longevity Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Longevity Health has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longevity Health’s peers have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Longevity Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longevity Health -682.67% N/A -261.90% Longevity Health Competitors -500.48% -110.93% -48.62%

Summary

Longevity Health peers beat Longevity Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Longevity Health

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Carmell Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the development of plasma-based bioactive material (PBM) to stimulate tissue repair or growth after injury, disease, and aging. Its lead product candidate is CT-101 bone healing accelerant for tibia fracture healing, foot/ankle fusion, spinal fusion, dental bone graft substitute, and bone void filler; and tissue healing accelerant for androgenetic alopecia and chronic wound healing. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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