Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 17,100 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 213.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Natera by 3.1% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $144,319.91. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,621,191.87. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $186,778.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 150,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,799,542.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 318,344 shares of company stock worth $74,091,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Natera from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRA

Natera Trading Up 0.4%

Natera stock opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.65. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.92 and its 200-day moving average is $207.15.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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