Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $5.71 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 446.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KDT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 205,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.29, for a total value of $142,423.47. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,375.42. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,098. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $209.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.59 and a 200-day moving average of $258.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.26 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $272.00 to $262.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP’s product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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