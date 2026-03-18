CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Invests $78.56 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 559,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,558,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

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PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $156.50 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.84. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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