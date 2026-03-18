CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. Invests $78.56 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 559,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,558,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $2,330,594,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14,420.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,890,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,893 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Settlement with activist investor Elliott Management — PepsiCo reached a deal with Elliott (which holds a large stake) to pursue expense cuts, portfolio rationalization and potential leadership changes, a development investors often view as supportive of near?term shareholder value and operational focus. PepsiCo Activist Deal And Good Warrior Launch Refocus Growth Priorities
- Positive Sentiment: New product expansion — PepsiCo launched the Good Warrior meat?stick brand, entering a fast?growing, higher?margin protein-snack category. This expands addressable market and supports growth/innovation narrative. PepsiCo Enters Booming Meat-Stick Space With Good Warrior
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/sector support — commentator pieces highlight PepsiCo as a reliable dividend and defensive consumer staple, which can support the stock versus cyclicals during volatile markets. These Dividend Monsters Continue to Outshine the Market: PEP, HSY
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results timing set — PepsiCo announced it will report first-quarter 2026 results on April 16; investors will await details on organic growth, margins and any updated guidance. PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing buzz — Pepsi released a special limited Pepsi flavor and other campaign activity (including new Gen Z faces in India). These create consumer engagement but have limited near?term revenue impact. Special new Pepsi flavor is out but you can’t get it in stores
- Neutral Sentiment: Puerto Rico SNAP bill mentioned — legislation to transition Puerto Rico to SNAP could eventually raise local consumer purchasing power and beverage/snack demand, but implementation is long-timed and uncertain. New Bill: Puerto Rico Nutrition Assistance Fairness Act
- Negative Sentiment: Loss of NBA sponsorship for Starry — Coca?Cola’s Sprite has taken back NBA sponsorship from PepsiCo’s Starry, reducing a high?visibility marketing channel for PepsiCo’s challenger soda brand. That is a near?term negative for brand reach and Starry momentum. Coke’s Sprite Takes Back NBA Sponsorship From PepsiCo’s Starry
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder/ legal scrutiny — a law firm has launched an investigation into possible fiduciary breaches by PepsiCo’s board related to an antitrust suit; governance and litigation risk can pressure sentiment. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Lowey Dannenberg Investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term price pressure reported — recent market coverage notes PEP shares pulled back amid a broader market uptick, signaling profit?taking or headline?driven selling despite the constructive activist agreement. PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $156.50 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.84. The company has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.39.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 94.83%.
PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
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