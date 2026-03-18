Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 82.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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