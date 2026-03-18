Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
Shares of CYD stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.
The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.