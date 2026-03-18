Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of China Yuchai International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

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China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of CYD stock opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, China Yuchai International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

Further Reading

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