Reliant Wealth Planning Has $38.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Reliant Wealth Planning reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,696 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 12.5% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $38,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 186,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,738,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 718,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $152.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.92.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

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