Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Ralph Lauren from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.06.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $349.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $389.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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