Midwestern Financial LLC IA Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Midwestern Financial LLC IA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 5.2% of Midwestern Financial LLC IA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Midwestern Financial LLC IA owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,654 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,955,000 after purchasing an additional 355,253 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,619,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,298,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,569,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,067,000 after buying an additional 71,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,794,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.