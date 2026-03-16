Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL Stake Raised by Fcpm Iii Services B.V.

Fcpm Iii Services B.V. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,672 shares during the period. Replimune Group makes up about 3.5% of Fcpm Iii Services B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. owned about 0.05% of Replimune Group worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Replimune Group by 13,597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,100 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 1,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,621,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,292 shares in the last quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 394.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 54,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 550.3% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,750,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $589.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $13.24.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing next?generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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