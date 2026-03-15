Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,754 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF comprises about 2.3% of Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF were worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 134,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 320,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,679,000.

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Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report).

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