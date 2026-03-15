Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Sold by Boone Capital Management LLC

Boone Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises approximately 7.7% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $23,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,566,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,019,000 after buying an additional 468,405 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,435,000 after buying an additional 1,263,633 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 1,184,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,258,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $122,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.32. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.73%.The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $184,557.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,606.51. This represents a 16.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $18,632,008.90. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,987 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research?driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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