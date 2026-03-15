684,307 Shares in Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ Acquired by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 684,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $13,050,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,201,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000.
Insider Activity
In other news, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 122,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,358. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,126. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on AMBQ
Ambiq Micro Stock Down 5.2%
Shares of NYSE:AMBQ opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $542.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.
Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Ambiq Micro had a negative return on equity of 351.35% and a negative net margin of 50.28%.The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Ambiq Micro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.390–0.330 EPS.
Ambiq Micro Company Profile
Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.
The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.
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