Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $96.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,248.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $96,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,003,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,596,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,316 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $246.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $271.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day moving average is $250.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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