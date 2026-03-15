Brian Casey Sells 18,943 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Casey sold 18,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $307,255.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 530,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,494.20. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:WHG opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.72. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

Westwood Holdings Group News Summary

Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior insiders sold shares the same day — CEO Brian O. Casey sold 18,943 shares (~$307,255), reducing his stake by ~3.45%. Read More.

Multiple senior insiders sold shares the same day — CEO Brian O. Casey sold 18,943 shares (~$307,255), reducing his stake by ~3.45%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares (~$100,937), a ~4.83% cut to his holdings. Read More.

President Fabian Gomez sold 6,223 shares (~$100,937), a ~4.83% cut to his holdings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Other officers also sold: Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares (~$174,722, ~6.21% of his position) and Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares (~$87,247, ~6.46% of his position). Read More. Read More.

Other officers also sold: Adrian Helfert sold 10,772 shares (~$174,722, ~6.21% of his position) and Matthew Lockridge sold 5,379 shares (~$87,247, ~6.46% of his position). Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Murray Forbes III sold 2,859 shares (~$46,373), a ~4.16% reduction to his stake. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Westwood Holdings Group this week:

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.