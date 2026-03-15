Paul Hindsley Sells 6,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) Director Paul Hindsley sold 6,000 shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,900. The trade was a 35.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $929.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.77.
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Corporation Of America
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oil-Dri Corporation Of America this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported the highest second?quarter revenues on record, reinforcing demand in core product lines and supporting top?line growth. Oil-Dri Announces Highest Second Quarter Revenues on Record
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted a strong cash position and operational resilience on the Q2 earnings call, which can support capital returns and give flexibility for reinvestment. Oil-Dri Corp of America (ODC) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per share (annualized yield ~1.3%), payable May 22 (record May 8). This supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Oil-Dri’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcripts and summaries are available (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, Motley Fool), giving investors transparency into management commentary and Q&A. Useful for due diligence but not immediately market?moving by itself. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Earnings per share fell to $0.87 for the quarter (revenue ~$117.7M) and are down sharply versus the prior-year quarter (previous comparable EPS notably higher), which likely pressured the stock despite revenue gains; investors will be focused on margin trends and whether the EPS decline is cyclical or structural. Q2 2026 Press Release / Financials
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on ODC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oil-Dri Corporation Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Analysis on ODC
About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.
Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.
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