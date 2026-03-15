Paul Hindsley Sells 6,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) Director Paul Hindsley sold 6,000 shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,900. The trade was a 35.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $63.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $929.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.77.

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Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America News Summary

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 87,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Oil-Dri Corporation Of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oil-Dri Corporation Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on ODC

About Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets sorbent and filtration products for industrial, environmental and consumer applications. Its flagship offerings include clay- and diatomaceous earth–based cat litters, calcium silicate absorbents for spill control and cleanup, and purification media designed to remove contaminants from petroleum, chemical and food-processing streams.

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company has evolved from a single-product operation into a diversified provider of mineral- and chemical-based solutions.

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