Aventail Capital Group LP Takes $5.29 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,115 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000. Aventail Capital Group LP owned about 0.06% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4,626.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Down 2.7%

Dycom Industries stock opened at $347.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.74. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.25.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $365.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.64.

Read Our Latest Report on DY

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Further Reading

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