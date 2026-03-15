Aventail Capital Group LP Sells 12,615 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Aventail Capital Group LP lowered its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,344,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,706,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,891,000. Munro Partners bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,926,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.6%

GFL opened at $42.99 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 56.61%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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