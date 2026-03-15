American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,075 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,075 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises 1.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day moving average of $189.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $220.57.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $288,570.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,476.94. The trade was a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting BWX Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating, signaling institutional interest and research support for BWXT’s growth profile. Read More.

TD Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating, signaling institutional interest and research support for BWXT’s growth profile. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also started coverage with a Buy and highlighted BWXT’s “unmatched nuclear heritage,” adding another independent bullish voice on the stock. Read More.

TD Cowen also started coverage with a Buy and highlighted BWXT’s “unmatched nuclear heritage,” adding another independent bullish voice on the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts set a $230 price target (TD Securities / TD Cowen reporting), implying roughly double-digit upside from current levels — a clear near-term upside benchmark for investors to watch. Read More.

Analysts set a $230 price target (TD Securities / TD Cowen reporting), implying roughly double-digit upside from current levels — a clear near-term upside benchmark for investors to watch. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwinds: BWXT reported quarterly revenue and backlog growth (backlog up ~50% to $7.3B) and is expanding into advanced nuclear programs (TRISO fuel, microreactors, Project Pele and modular BANR), which could broaden long?term revenue beyond naval propulsion. Read More.

Operational tailwinds: BWXT reported quarterly revenue and backlog growth (backlog up ~50% to $7.3B) and is expanding into advanced nuclear programs (TRISO fuel, microreactors, Project Pele and modular BANR), which could broaden long?term revenue beyond naval propulsion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces note strong stock performance over the past year (shares up ~100% year-over-year in some reports), reinforcing momentum but also raising valuation questions. Read More.

Coverage pieces note strong stock performance over the past year (shares up ~100% year-over-year in some reports), reinforcing momentum but also raising valuation questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: broader defense and aerospace spending tailwinds (and peers like Teledyne gaining from defense and commercial aviation recovery) support a positive backdrop for BWXT but do not guarantee stock moves. Read More.

Sector context: broader defense and aerospace spending tailwinds (and peers like Teledyne gaining from defense and commercial aviation recovery) support a positive backdrop for BWXT but do not guarantee stock moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/structural piece: analysts point to a structural shift in national security spending that favors defense suppliers, providing a favorable demand environment for BWXT’s products and services over the medium term. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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