Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.63 Billion Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,863,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 13.15% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $19,632,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $98.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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